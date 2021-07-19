Ex-prosecutor who led USS Cole team running for Kansas AG

A voter fills in a ballot in the presidential primary election at the the Summit View Church of the Nazarene Tuesday, March 10, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. The polling place served two precincts as voters who were scheduled to vote at a nearby senior living facility were directed to vote at the church after the facility backed out due to coronavirus concerns. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A retired assistant U.S. attorney who once led the prosecution of the accused mastermind of the deadly 2000 bombing of the USS Cole is running for Kansas attorney general next year.

Tony Mattivi on Monday launched his campaign for the Republican nomination by announcing that Sedgwick County’s district attorney will serve as campaign treasurer. Former Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach and Kansas Senate Judiciary Chair Kellie Warren also are seeking the GOP nomination.

Mattivi served more than 20 years as a federal prosecutor and was the coordinator of anti-terrorism and homeland security efforts in Kansas before retiring in November. He led the USS Cole prosecution team for five years.