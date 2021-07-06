Expanded: Executive Order on Parental leave policy for State employees issued by Governor Kelly

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – On Tuesday, Governor Kelly issued Executive Order 21-24 as part of her ongoing commitment to supporting State of Kansas employees. This policy expands parental leave benefits to primary caregivers, secondary caregivers, and foster parents. Under the new policy, primary and secondary caregivers, along with foster parents, receive additional leave.

The new policy includes the following attributes:

Primary caregivers receive eight weeks of leave (an increase of two weeks from the original policy);

Secondary caregivers receive four weeks of leave (an increase of one week from the original policy);

Foster parents are now eligible for parental leave, with primary caregivers receiving eight weeks of leave and secondary caregivers receiving four weeks of leave;

Parental leave can now be used thirty days in advance of the birth date, adoption, or fostering of a child or children per calendar year;

New State employees become eligible after 180 days of employment. Current employees will not be subjected to this requirement.

The Kansas Department of Administration’s Office of Personnel Services will implement the new policy and provide information to State of Kansas agencies and employees, effective immediately.

To view Executive Order 21-24, click here.