Farmers getting desperate as parts shortage continue

EL DORADO, Kan. (KSNW) – The global supply chain crisis is affecting a lot of industries, including farming.

This shortage has gotten worse over the last six months. Butler County farmer Gordon Stands says not only are pieces getting harder to find, but prices have also gone up.

“They’re really concerned about the input cost rising and even being able to get what you need to put crop in,” said Gordon Stands, owner of Stands Farms.

Stands already feeling the pinch of the parts shortage. This week as he searched for a turbo engine.

“When I went in, you know, I told them what it was, gave them the part number, and the first thing they said was uh-oh. I said, ‘What do you mean uh-oh?’ They said, ‘I don’t think we can get it,'” Stands said.

the shortage is impacting more than individual parts.

“I’ve heard in several of the dealerships have allocations on combines on sprayers. So, if you wanted one and you were a cash buyer just wanting to go purchase one; there’s a pretty good chance you wouldn’t even be able to get one to order for another year,” Stands said.

That long wait pushing others to search for used equipment.

“It’s really difficult to find right now getting used equipment,” Stands explained. “It’s selling at a premium.”

Personally, Stands had to go to South Dakota to get his hands on some, “We normally wouldn’t go that far but that’s where it was. So, that’s where we went.”

Aside from the equipment to plant and harvest the crop, farmers are watching prices rise on fertilizer and chemicals.

“I mean in the farming world there is a saying the cure for high prices is high prices. So people will use less,” he said.

Stands says mother nature is still their biggest challenge but he believes farmers are resourceful and will find a way to make it through.