FBI investigating University of Kansas research complex

Kansas

by:

Posted: / Updated:
KU Campus Wide.jpg

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) – Federal authorities are conducting an investigation at a research facility on the University of Kansas campus in Lawrence.

FBI spokeswoman Bridget Patton confirmed the FBI and Lawrence police were at the Life Sciences Research Laboratories complex Tuesday but said she could not provide any details.

University spokesman Andy Hyland told the Lawrence Journal-World that law enforcement was investigating alleged criminal activity on the campus.

The complex houses research offices associated with the university’s Center for Environmentally Beneficial Catalysis, as well as the Bioscience and Technology Business Center Expansion Facility.

Kim Grunewald, deputy general counsel at the university, said the investigation posed no threat to security or to the campus.

It was not immediately clear Tuesday which offices or companies were operating in the areas under investigation.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories