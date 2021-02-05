Feb. 6: Gov. Kelly directs flags be flown at half-staff to honor 4,101 Kansans who lost their lives to COVID-19

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Governor Laura Kelly announced Friday that she has directed that flags be lowered to half-staff throughout the state Saturday, February 6, 2021, from sunup to sundown to honor the 4,101 Kansans who lost their lives to COVID-19 and the families they left behind.

“It is with great sadness that I am once again ordering flags to be lowered to half-staff in honor of the Kansans who have lost their lives to COVID-19,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “My administration remains committed to slowing the spread of COVID-19 and vaccinating Kansans as quickly and efficiently as possible. In the meantime, I know Kansans will do their part to protect their loved ones by following the public health guidance.”

