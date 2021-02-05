Feb. 6: Gov. Kelly directs flags be flown at half-staff to honor 4,101 Kansans who lost their lives to COVID-19

Kansas

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Governor Laura Kelly announced Friday that she has directed that flags be lowered to half-staff throughout the state Saturday, February 6, 2021, from sunup to sundown to honor the 4,101 Kansans who lost their lives to COVID-19 and the families they left behind.

“It is with great sadness that I am once again ordering flags to be lowered to half-staff in honor of the Kansans who have lost their lives to COVID-19,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “My administration remains committed to slowing the spread of COVID-19 and vaccinating Kansans as quickly and efficiently as possible. In the meantime, I know Kansans will do their part to protect their loved ones by following the public health guidance.”

For the latest updates on COVID-19 cases in Kansas, click here

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories