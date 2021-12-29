Fiery Graham County car accident sends one man to the hospital

GRAHAM COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — According to a Facebook post by the Graham County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO), Graham County First Response crews were dispatched to an accident located south of St. Peter on the Graham and Trego County line Wednesday just before 7 a.m.

Courtesy: Graham County Sheriff’s Office

The Graham County First Response crews arrived to find the vehicle upside-down and fully engulfed by fire. Both male occupants were able to escape the vehicle.

The driver was transported to the Trego Lemke Memorial Hospital in Wakeeny, Kansas, in an unknown condition. The passenger was assessed and released from the scene, according to GCSO.