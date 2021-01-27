Fighting fraud: KDOL deploys new security system

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Labor is deploying a new security system to fight unemployment insurance fraud. On Wednesday, KDOL announced a partnership with LexisNexis to deploy identity verification software for unemployment insurance accounts and claims. The deployment of the new security system will be a major tool to combat identity theft.

KDOL said the deployment of the new system will require server downtime from Jan. 30 through Feb. 2, 2021. KDOL will need to take the unemployment benefit servers offline in order to upgrade them. This deployment procedure is similar to other states that have also implemented identity verification software solutions.



Once these security tools are deployed and are running, KDOL said they expect to see a decline or outright elimination of fraudulent benefit notices that individuals and businesses have been receiving from KDOL. The system will also provide two-factor authentication so that claimants will be able to more securely log in and access their account.

KDOL said it expects to complete the upgrade and return to normal operations, by Tuesday morning, February 2. In order to ensure unemployment benefit payments are not made on fraudulent claims, KDOL will hold payment of Regular Unemployment benefits until the new system is operational on February 2, 2021.

Claimants will get any back pay owed as a result of the hold at that time. Benefit payments to the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) program will not be impacted by the upgrade, but claimants will have to verify their identity within the new system when it becomes operational.

Once the new identification verification system is brought back online, every claimant will be required to verify his or her identity by answering questions specific to the person’s credit history. When an identity is verified, the system will prompt the claimant to set up two-factor authentication for her or his benefit account moving forward.

KDOL stated this additional layer of security is an important factor in protecting KDOL unemployment. Since March 15, 2020, KDOL has paid out over 3.9 million weekly claims totaling over $2.6 billion between regular unemployment and the federal pandemic programs.

For more information, or to apply for unemployment benefits, click here.