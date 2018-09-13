Fire breaks out at Finney County milk plant, no injuries reported

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. A fire broke out at the Dairy Farmers of America milk plant in Garden City on Wednesday afternoon. (Photo Courtesy Roger Redden)

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) - Garden City firefighters responded to a fire at the Dairy Farmers of America milk plant in Garden City Wednesday afternoon.

According to a company spokesperson, the fire broke out at the facility around 4:30 p.m. Heavy smoke could be seen coming from the roof.

All employees were evacuated from the building safely and no one was injured during the fire, according to a DFA spokesperson.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.