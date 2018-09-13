Fire breaks out at Finney County milk plant, no injuries reported
GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) - Garden City firefighters responded to a fire at the Dairy Farmers of America milk plant in Garden City Wednesday afternoon.
According to a company spokesperson, the fire broke out at the facility around 4:30 p.m. Heavy smoke could be seen coming from the roof.
All employees were evacuated from the building safely and no one was injured during the fire, according to a DFA spokesperson.
The cause of the fire is being investigated.