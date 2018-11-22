Kansas

Fire heavily damages Viking Corporation in Rose Hill

Posted: Nov 21, 2018 02:48 PM CST

Updated: Nov 21, 2018 06:45 PM CST

ROSE HILL, Kan. (KSNW) - Fire crews in Rose Hill are looking into the cause of an overnight fire at a business. The fire broke out at the Viking Corporation around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday night. 

Several agencies responded to the fire, including Sedgwick County.

Crews got the main body of the fire knocked down fairly quickly but were battling hot spots until about 2 a.m. Wednesday.

There's no word on the cause at this time. Damage is estimated at $1.7 million to the structure and contents. 

