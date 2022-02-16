WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — While wind is still fire crews’ biggest obstacle, snow-covered fields are also a problem. But, with fires still impacting several Kansas communities, the potential of incoming snowfall has some positives.

Newton Fire Department’s Captain Drew Couey explained, “It’s added moisture. It increases the moisture levels in the fuels that we have to deal with.”

However, Butler County Fire District #3 Chief, Kevin Webster, says there are some negatives to the snowfall, “The snow can cause problems, especially if it’s windy and drifting and accessing if there was a fire, getting out there.”

Chief Webster says this was a problem earlier this year, “Our last snow we had snowdrift of three to four feet tall across the county roads or township roads, that were having trouble getting to, so that could be a concern also.”

Captain Couey added that once the snow melts, that presents other issues, “You have to deal with muddy fields, getting access to them.”

Another issue is this moisture doesn’t necessarily mean a decrease in potential for future wildfire danger.

KSN Chief Meteorologist, Lisa Teachman, explained, “As you get deeper into the winter season and also as dry as it’s been, that ground is as hard as a rock. So if you splash a whole bunch of rain on it at one time, it just runs off, it goes in opposite directions. It doesn’t have the time to soak in and do what it needs to do best. A prolonged period of steady soaking rains is what we need right now across the Sunflower State.”