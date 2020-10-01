Fire damages Topeka apartment complex

Kansas

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – A fire in Topeka heavily damaged an apartment complex.

Topeka firefighters were called to the Whitehall Apartments on Southwest Gage early Thursday. Crews were able to put the fire out within an hour.

One person, whose apartment investigators said the fire started in, was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The fire caused around $125,000 in damage. Investigators believe the fire started in a kitchen.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

