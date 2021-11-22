Udall couple loses home after burning pile of leaves catches house on fire

UDALL, Kan. (KSNW) — A couple lost their home to a fire in Udall, Kansas over the weekend.

The Cowley County Fire Department received a call around 3:15 p.m. Saturday for a doghouse on fire.

Upon arrival to the scene, the fire department discovered it was actually a shed, attached to the house, that was on fire.

The fire was caused by a pile of leaves that the homeowner was burning that blew against the shed. The fire reached a propane tank, further fueling the flames.

The house itself quickly became engulfed in flames.

Damage to the 1,800 square foot house is estimated to be between $150,000 – $200,000.

No one was injured in the fire.

“We still give thanks for everything we have because we have our health, we have our enjoyment, and we weren’t inside. And that’s a blessing in itself,” said Ron Nelson, who owns the home with his wife, Darlene.

The house was built by Darlene, her father and a few community members in 1973. A piano from Darlene’s grandmother was lost in the fire, however, they were able to salvage several pictures and their family bible.



















The Nelson’s say their family and community have been very supportive. They were able to set up a donation jar at the holiday dinner at their community building. Their family also set up a GoFundMe for them, which you can donate to here.

They are currently staying in an RV that their grandson has loaned them.

The Nelson’s say they plan on rebuilding their home so they can move back in.