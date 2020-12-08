Fire destroys mobile home in Saline County

Kansas

Fire damages a mobile home in Brookville, Kansas, Dec. 8, 2020. (Courtesy KSAL.com)

SALINE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — Fire crews in Saline County rushed to put out a fire at a burning home early Tuesday morning.

The fire started shortly after 1 a.m., in a mobile home in the 100 block of E. Anderson in Brookville.

KSAL News spoke to the sheriff.

KSAL reports two residents had been burning some items in a wood-burning stove inside the home. Fire crews believe some ashes from paper towels came out, landed on the roof, and started the fire.

The man and woman at the home tried to put the fire out, but it continued to grow.

Fire crews arrived and put the fire out, but the home is believed to be a complete loss.

