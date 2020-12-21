Fire destroys one of Kansas’ old sandstone homes

SALINE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A fire swept through an old sandstone home in rural Saline County Sunday night.

The home in the 5200 block of E. Water Well Road was in the process of being remodeled. The couple that owns the home does not live there full time. According to our radio partner KSAL, they discovered the fire as they arrived Sunday night.

Saline County Rural Fire Departments #1 and #2 responded after getting the call around 11:30 p.m.

No one was injured in the fire, but the sheriff’s office says the home is a complete loss.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.