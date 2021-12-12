Fire in Butler County has local fire departments evacuating those in the area

Kansas

BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A grass fire in Butler County has attending fire departments evacuating those in the area.

Multiple spot fires started near the intersection of SW Tawakoni Rd and KS-254 and headed northbound towards NW Shumway Rd.

Evacuations are taking place from NW 10th St to NW 20th St and from NW Ohio Street Rd and 196.

Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman shares that there is a substantial amount of smoke plume on the Storm Tracker Radar.

KSN has a crew headed to the scene. We will provide more information as it becomes available.

