Fire ravages downtown Topeka warehouse, damages apartments

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - Fire officials in Topeka are investigating what caused a massive fire that tore through a downtown warehouse.

The fire was reported Wednesday evening at the Trails Market and Gallery, and firefighters battled the flames into early Thursday morning. All that remains of the warehouse is an empty brick shell. No injuries were reported.

The Topeka Capital-Journal says the fire spread to the Kansas Avenue Lofts, which opened only months ago. Firefighters say the blaze scorched the northeast end of the four-floor apartment building, but there was no indication early Thursday that the fire had gotten inside the lofts.

There were no immediate damage estimates from the fire. Fire investigators from both the city and state planned to begin the process Thursday morning of determining how and where the fire started.

