Fireworks sales begin Saturday in cities across the state, including Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The fourth of July is just one week away. In many cities across the state, fireworks sales will begin Saturday. But this year is not a typical year with many city fireworks shows canceled, including Wichita’s Red, White and Boom show. Firework stand owners say they expect a surge in sales at tents this year.

“We’re overstocking the stands a little bit because we feel like this is going to be an opportunity for families to get out of the house, get out and do something that they haven’t been able to do for the last three months,” said Steve Schowalter, owner of Showalter Fireworks and Rainbow Fireworks.

Schowalter says about 10-percent of his business comes from commercial shows like Wichita’s Red, White, and Boom show — but many of those shows didn’t reschedule for this year. However, Schowalter says some new clients have stepped in, so he expects to make about the same amount of revenue as past years.

Wichita is one of the cities where people can start buying fireworks Saturday. All fireworks sold at tents in the city have been tested and approved by the fire department. Anyone who shoots fireworks within the city limits has to ensure they do not go over six feet into the air.

When done with fireworks, the Wichita Fire Department reminds residents not to just throw used fireworks away. “A reminder to properly dispose of your fireworks — make sure that you have wet down your fireworks, and also place them in a bucket of water,” said Captain Jose Ocadiz with the Wichita Fire Department. Captain Ocadiz said to not put fireworks in trash cans until they are fully cooled off.