First day of Country Stampede wet but not a washout

TOPEKA (KSNW) – Storms wreaked havoc on campers at Country Stampede this morning.

Pop up tents and items blown around after heavy winds at 2019 Country Stampede (File Photo)

High winds from area storms blew over concertgoer pop-up tents with heavy rain soaking the festival grounds.

The country music festival which launched its first year at its new location, Heartland Motorsports Park in Topeka, from it’s home of 23 years in Manhattan Kansas after flooding made the area nonviable for the organizations 2019 event.

Dismayed but not discouraged, the storms were not going to be a wash out for the festival. Concerts are going on as planned with many artists having already taken stage to perform for fans.