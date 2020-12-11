Fishing in Kansas gets a little cheaper

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Starting Jan. 1, 20201, it will cost a little less to go fishing in Kansas. The Kansas Wildlife, Parks and Tourism Commission is changing the daily license fee from $8.50 to $6 for Kansans and from $14.50 to $10 for non-Kansans.
The commission hopes the lower prices will bring in more novice and casual anglers.
Another change that happens Jan. 1, Kansas children ages 15 and younger can buy a new youth trout permit for $7. That’s half the adult permit price. The permit will allow kids to keep five trout in select waters. Currently, kids can trout fish for free but only keep two trout.
The commission took action on the fishing license cost at its Nov. 19 meeting. Other actions included:
- Raising the daily rates by $37 at cabins at Mined Land Wildlife Area and Atchison State Fishing Lake.
- Discussing the use of large-caliber air guns for big game hunting, the Firestick ignition system for muzzleloaders, and use of “blaze pink” as acceptable safety apparel during firearms deer season. The commission took no action on these topics.
- Discussing dates for the 2021-2022 deer seasons. A vote is expected March 25.
- Free fishing and park entrance on June 5 and 6, 2021.
