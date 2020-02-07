Five guards injured Tuesday at Hutchinson Correctional Facility

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (AP) – State prison officials say five correctional officers were injured during a disturbance at the Hutchinson Correctional Facility this week. The Department of Corrections says the officers received medical treatment. The disturbance occurred Tuesday.

The Kansas Department of Corrections said in a news release the facility is on lockdown and inmates in the central unit have limited movement.

The inmates involved in the disturbance are in restrictive housing during an investigation. Weekend visitation for the central unit is canceled until further notice, starting Saturday.

Visitations will be allowed in east and south units. No further information was released. 

