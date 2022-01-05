Flags in North Newton to be lowered in honor of Officer Brian Rousseau

NORTH NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) — Governor Laura Kelly has ordered flags throughout North Newton to be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, in honor of Police Officer Brian Rousseau, who died from COVID-19-related medical complications.

Gov. Kelly has issued this order in accordance with Executive Order #20-30.

“Officer Brian Rousseau served and protected the people of North Newton for nearly 18 years,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “He was committed to his community. I offer my condolences to Officer Rousseau’s family and friends and the entire North Newton community during this difficult time.”

Rousseau passed away on Dec. 28, 2021. He served with the North Newton Police Department after serving for nearly 18 years with Newton Police Department.

He will be interred on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. For more details, click here.

To receive email alerts when the governor orders flags to half-staff, click here.