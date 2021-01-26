Flags to be flown at half-staff in Leon to honor police chief Jerry Farthing

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Governor Laura Kelly announced Tuesday that in accordance with Executive Order #20-30, she has directed that flags be lowered to half-staff in the City of Leon, Kansas, on Friday, January 29, until sunset in honor of Leon Police Chief Jerry Farthing.

Governor Kelly released the following statement Tuesday, “Chief Jerry Farthing served the people of Leon and Butler County well both as the leader of the Leon Police Department and as a volunteer firefighter in Cassoday. He was a dedicated public servant and deeply involved in his community. I offer my condolences to Chief Farthing’s friends and family, and the Leon community, during this difficult time. He will be missed.”