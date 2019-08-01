Flash flooding after heavy rain in eastern Kansas

Kansas

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Flooding_1534347530164.jpg

OTTAWA, Kan. (AP) – Flash flooding was reported in parts of eastern Kansas after up to 10 inches of rain was reported in some areas.

The National Weather Service in Topeka says the rain fell early Thursday in Jefferson, Douglas, Franklin and Anderson counties.

The weather service issued a flash flood warning for those counties, where another 1 to 3 inches of rain is possible.

KMBC reports several water rescues were needed early Thursday north of downtown Ottawa, where more than 7 inches fell overnight.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said many roads around Lawrence and the county are flooded. More than 3.5 inches of rain was reported at the Lawrence Municipal Airport by 9 a.m. Thursday.

The flash flood warning includes parts of the Kansas Turnpike/Interstate 70 and Interstate 35 in those counties.

Several roads and areas are flooded around Douglas County. Folks, please be safe!! A few reminders:Do not drive into areas covered by water. Turn around!Slow down, drive safely.Turn your headlights on.

Posted by Douglas County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, August 1, 2019

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather