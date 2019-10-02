Breaking News
Dodge City Diocese releases list of accused priests
1  of  2
Closings and Delays
Hodgeman County - USD 227 Sublette - USD 374

Fleeing Kansas man charged in crash that kills Illinois man

Kansas

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Anthony Dorsey (Courtesy: WDAF)

BONNER SPRINGS, Kan. (AP) – A fleeing driver has been charged with causing a crash in the Kansas City area that killed a suburban Chicago man.

Anthony Dorsey was charged Tuesday with first-degree murder and fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement.

The pursuit started Monday after a Kansas Highway Patrol trooper attempted to stop a car with a registration issue near a Kansas City, Kansas, shopping area. The patrol says the man fled westbound on Interstate 70 before turning around near Bonner Springs, Kansas, and driving into oncoming traffic.

That’s when 19-year-old Nathan Pena, of Brookfield, Illinois, was killed in a head-on crash while headed to Colorado to see friends. Dorsey, who was wanted on an armed robbery charge, had minor injuries and was taken into custody at the scene.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories