Fleeing motorist, passenger injured in Kansas crash

Kansas

HOLTON, Kan. (AP) – Authorities say a fleeing driving and his passenger were injured in a rollover crash in northeast Kansas.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that the two men were taken to area hospitals with suspected minor injuries. Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse says the pursuit started around 5 a.m. Sunday about 4 miles north of Holton when a deputy attempted to stop a Saturn Ion for traffic infractions. The driver then fled into Atchison County before overturning about 3 miles north Muscotah at the junction of Kansas 9 and U.S. 159.

The pursuit is under investigation.

