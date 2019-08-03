Flood damage at Tuttle Creek Lake assessed, most of state park remains open

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNW) – The Army Corps of Engineers is getting a firsthand look at the damage at Tuttle Creek Lake.

The area saw major flooding earlier this summer and areas around the lake were damaged. Some camping areas run by the Army Corps of Engineers remain closed. While Tuttle Creek State Park also received damage, nearly all of their camping locations are back open.

The lake has camping locations run by two different agencies. The Army Corps of Engineers camp sites were badly damaged.

“The lake is revealing more damage every day it comes down. At this point we are looking at a near total loss of most of our lakeside recreation areas. Something exceeding the $1 million dollar range,” said Melissa Bean, Army Corps of Engineers, Tuttle Creek Lake Manager.

She says the budget for the Army Corps of Engineers at Tuttle Creek is only a half-million dollars. The funding will come from the federal government.

The Tuttle Creek State Park did not see as much damage. Nearly all of the camp sites are now open. Only the utility sites at Fancy Creek remain closed, according to Todd Lovin, State Park Manager.

CORRECTION: A previous version of this story incorrectly identified which locations were impacted by the flooding.