Flood damage at Tuttle Creek State Park may prevent it from opening next year

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department and Wildlife and Parks and the Army Corps of Engineers are getting a firsthand look at the massive damage at Tuttle Creek State Park.

Much of the park was underwater, as nonstop rains flooded the area earlier this summer.

Park officials say there is a good chance it will not open next year and the price to fix it all is high.

“The lake’s revealing more damage everyday it comes down. At this point we are looking at a near total loss of most of our lakeside recreation areas. Something exceeding the $1 million dollar range,” said Melissa Bean, park manager.

The Army Corps of Engineers budget for Tuttle Creek is only a half-million dollars.

The rest will have to come from the federal government.