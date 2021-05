MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — A government report forecasts a bountiful winter wheat crop this year in Kansas. The National Agricultural Statistics Service estimated on Wednesday that the state’s wheat crop will come in at 331 million bushels, up 18% from last year’s crop.

It anticipates average yields in the state of 48 bushels per acre, an increase of 3 bushels from last year. The agency also estimated 6.9 million acres will be harvested in Kansas. That is 650,000 more acres of wheat than a year ago.