Former Colombian president to deliver Kansas State lecture

Juan Manuel Santos President of Colombia speaks with Gen. (Ret.) David H Petraeus (out the frame), Chairman, KKR Global Institute during ‘In Conversation’ as part of the 2018 Concordia Americas Summit day 1 at Agora Bogota Convention Center on July 16, 2018 in Bogota, Colombia. (Photo by Gabriel Aponte/Getty Images for Concordia Americas Summit)

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) – Former Colombian president and Nobel Peace Prize recipient Juan Manuel Santos is speaking next year at Kansas State University.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports that Santos’ Feb. 4 address is part of the Landon Lecture series.

The series is named for former Kansas Gov. Alf Landon, who was the 1936 Republican nominee for president.

The series was established in 1966 to bring in speakers to discuss issues facing business, politics and international relations.

Santos received undergraduate degrees in economics and business from another Kansas school, the University of Kansas, in 1973.

