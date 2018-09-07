Former Cowboys player Joseph Randle arrested on suspicion of rape
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - Former Dallas Cowboys player and Wichita native Joseph Randle has been arrested for suspicion of rape.
According to Sedgwick County Jail booking sheets, Randle was arrested early Friday morning on a count of rape. He was booked in around 3:43 a.m. TMZ Sports first reported the arrest.
According to Wichita police, at around 1 a.m., officers responded to an apartment near K-96 and Rock Road. When they arrived, they found a 28-year-old woman who had minor facial injuries. She reported being sexually assaulted by Randle.
The investigation is ongoing and will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's Office
Randle has been arrested numerous times in the last several years. He was sentenced to probation back in June for a fight at a house party in February of 2016.
