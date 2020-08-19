Former Fort Riley Soldier sentenced for distributing information on making explosives

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – A former Army soldier stationed at Fort Riley was sentenced Wednesday to 30 months in federal prison for distributing instructions for making explosives, the U.S. Attorney’s office said. After his prison time, the defendant will serve three years on supervised release.

Jarrett William Smith, 24, formerly of Ft. Riley, Kan., pleaded guilty to two counts of distributing information related to explosives, destructive devices, and weapons of mass destruction.

Smith joined the Army on June 12, 2017. He served as an infantry soldier and was trained in combat and tactical operations. He was transferred to Fort Riley in Kansas on July 8, 2019.

The FBI received information that Smith used social media to give out guidance to others on how to construct improvised explosive devices. He spoke to others on social media about wanting to travel to Ukraine to fight with a violent, far-right military group.

On September 20, 2019, from Fort Riley Smith sent a person working undercover for the FBI specific instructions for making an explosive device. Smith also provided a recipe for creating improvised napalm.