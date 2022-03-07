MISSION, Kan. (AP) — A judge has named a former Kansas attorney general to represent an 18-year-old high school football player who is charged in a shooting that wounded an administrator and school resource officer at a suburban Kansas City high school.

Parents wait at a nearby staging area for their students to be released from Olathe East High School after a shooting at the school Friday, March 4, 2022, in Olathe, Kan. Authorities say a suspect shot and wounded a school resource officer and an administrator at the suburban Kansas City high school. Police say a suspect has been taken into custody and there are no reports of injured students. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Jaylon Desean Elmore was charged Saturday with attempted capital murder in Friday’s shooting at Olathe East High School. The charge carries a sentence of life in prison, with no possibility of parole for 25 years.

Johnson County Judge Dan Vokins said during a Zoom hearing Monday that his attorney will be Paul Morrison, also the former district attorney for the county.

Elmore, who was wounded when the school resource officer returned fire, was unable to attend the hearing because he remains hospitalized.