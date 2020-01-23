Former Kansas State students sues bar over 2018 rape

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) – A former Kansas State University student is suing a bar in the Aggiveille entertainment district where she was raped almost two years ago, alleging it lacked adequate security.

The Kansas City Star reports that the lawsuit filed Tuesday in federal court says the woman was at O’Malley’s bar after midnight in February 2018 waiting for a friend to get off work.

She had half a drink before stepping into the bar’s restroom, where two men stepped in behind her when the door failed to lock. The suit says one man raped her while the other pinned her against a wall.  

