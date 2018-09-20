Former Topeka music teacher arrested in child sex case

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Gerald Boster (Courtesy: Shawnee County)

TOPEKA Kan. (AP) - A former Topeka music teacher has been arrested in a child sex case.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that the 65-year-old Gerald Boster was booked into the Shawnee County Jail on suspicion of sexual exploitation of a child. No charges have been filed.

A spokesman for the Topeka district says the teacher worked in the district from 1986 to 2014. He worked in several elementary schools.

Boster remains jailed in leiu of $200,000 bond.