Former Topeka music teacher arrested in child sex case
TOPEKA Kan. (AP) - A former Topeka music teacher has been arrested in a child sex case.
The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that the 65-year-old Gerald Boster was booked into the Shawnee County Jail on suspicion of sexual exploitation of a child. No charges have been filed.
A spokesman for the Topeka district says the teacher worked in the district from 1986 to 2014. He worked in several elementary schools.
Boster remains jailed in leiu of $200,000 bond.
Local News
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Lawsuit: Topeka police officer beat man, broke...
- Former Topeka music teacher arrested in child...
- Two men injured in southeast Wichita stabbing
- The New York Yankees send flowers to family of...
- Veteran Salute: Woman starts lifelong career in...
National / World
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- The longest week: Carolinas worn out by Florence
- Tons of ground beef recalled due to E.coli
- GOP warns time running out for Kavanaugh's...
- 4 young children killed in Dutch train crossing...
- Women slain in Border Patrol case endured trying...