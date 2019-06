WELLINGTON, Kan. (KSNW) – A former Wellington High School band instructor pleaded guilty Thursday to sexual exploitation of a child.

30-year-old Ben Olson pleaded guilty to possessing a nude photo of a 17-year-old girl.

As part of the deal, three felony counts of sexual exploitation of a child were dropped.

Olson will be sentenced at a later date. However, he must register as sex offender since he pleaded guilty.