Fort Hays State moves Homecoming due to cold weather

FORT HAYS, Kan. (KSNW) – Fort Hays State is being forced to move their homecoming event due to the sudden cold weather that’s moved into the Kansas area.
The Tiger Bonfire and Victor E Tiger March will not be held due to “high winds and for the safety of all involved,” as stated by Fort Hayes via social media.
University officials say Thursday night’s pep rally is still on at 7:30 p.m., but is now at Gross Memorial Coliseum.
The event is still expected to feature remarks from P Resident Tisa Mason and Head Football Coach Chris Brown, performances by the FHSU Marking band, Cheer Squad and Tiger Debs.
The even will also introduce the Homecoming Royalty Candidates, Alumni Award recipients and Tiger athletes.
- Public Health Advisories for Kansas Lakes Due to Blue-Green Algae
- Report details how Russia used social media to sow discord in American politics
- Voter interest expected to be higher this year for city mayoral race
- FREEZING TEMPS: How to stay warm safely
- From Peru to Wichita: Female business owner adds international touch to handmade products