Fort Hays State moves Homecoming due to cold weather

FORT HAYS, Kan. (KSNW) – Fort Hays State is being forced to move their homecoming event due to the sudden cold weather that’s moved into the Kansas area.

The Tiger Bonfire and Victor E Tiger March will not be held due to “high winds and for the safety of all involved,” as stated by Fort Hayes via social media.

University officials say Thursday night’s pep rally is still on at 7:30 p.m., but is now at Gross Memorial Coliseum.

The event is still expected to feature remarks from P Resident Tisa Mason and Head Football Coach Chris Brown, performances by the FHSU Marking band, Cheer Squad and Tiger Debs.

The even will also introduce the Homecoming Royalty Candidates, Alumni Award recipients and Tiger athletes.