Fort Scott National Historic Site plans geophysical survey

FORT SCOTT, Kan. (AP) — Fort Scott National Historic Site is conducting a geophysical survey to better understand how the fort looked in the 1840s.

A four-person crew from the Nebraska-based Midwest Archeological Center plans to look into the ground using ground-penetrating radar and other technology to survey the area known as the Quartermaster’s Quandrangle. They will also survey for other features such as latrines, washhouses and other buildings.

Fort Scott said in a news release that the survey work begins Monday and will continue through Aug. 13. The crew plans to return next spring to survey areas in the restored prairie.