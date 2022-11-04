PARSONS, Kan. (KSNF) — A juvenile is dead after the Parsons Police Department (PPD) said the teen stole a vehicle before crashing it head-on with a semi-tractor last week.

On Thursday, Oct. 27, officers with PPD responded to a wreck at U.S. Highway 400, just west of the U.S. 59 Highway Junction.

At the scene, they would find a 2022 GMC Sierra pickup with a 13-year-old boy in the driver’s seat alone, suffering serious injuries.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol crash log, the GMC was traveling westbound while the semi, containing two adult men from Missouri, was headed east. The GMC then veered into the eastbound lane, striking the semi.

EMS transported the teen to a local hospital to stabilize him before flying him to another facility. PPD Chief Robert Spinks said that he did not survive.

The 41-year-old driver of the semi was uninjured, and its 44-year-old passenger, who was in the sleeper berth at the time of the crash, was evaluated by EMS after receiving “suspected minor injuries.”

The teen was reported as a runaway from Successful Dreams, an outreach house in Parsons dedicated to helping disabled youth experiencing a crisis.

The GMC was found to be stolen from Tom Davis Auto Group.

The name of the juvenile has not been released at this time.