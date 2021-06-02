Found living in sewage, 14 wolf-dogs, 3 other dogs rescued, Kansas couple arrested

This story has been modified to show that the rescued animals include 14 wolf-dogs and 3 regular dogs.

HARTFORD, Kan. (KSNT) — A Lyon County couple faces 14 counts of animal abuse after 14 wolf-dogs and three other dogs were rescued from a Hartford home.

On May 26, Lyon County deputies and animal control contacted a conservation group as they served orders from the Hartford Municipal Court. The house had complaints of noise and excessive animals at the home. The city only allows up to five pets over the age of six.

According to Guardians of the Wolves CEO Lori Wynn, the scene she walked into that day was one of the most horrific she had ever seen in her years of wolf rescues. Wolf-dogs are a unique breed — part domestic dog, part wolf.

When authorities and the rescue team arrived, the plan was to take all but five animals, but Wynn says it was determined that the conditions were not safe for any living being. She said the animals were up to their elbows in sewage in the backyard, and the scene seemed to be even worse inside.

“There’s animals feces all over the house,” Wynn said. “The smell was horrendous, but there was a specific room where there was two adult animals kept in cages that is just horrific. And then from that room, it leads to a bedroom that there was feces all over and blood all over. That room is where we found two puppies. We were told their two other puppies died, so we assume that’s where the blood came from.”

According to Wynn, at least one puppy was found to be inbred from brother and sister wolf-dogs.

Wynn said the puppies are currently in foster care and are slowly recovering. She said the adults were extremely malnourished, and many have parvo and heartworm and other diseases. She also believes one was just lost to rabies as of KSNT’s conversation Tuesday.

“Two days before we got there, two different SUVs pull up, one loaded. They removed a whole lot of puppies from the property,” Wynn said. “Another SUV came and removed a bunch of the adult dogs. We’re very concerned about it because anybody that would help her is part of the problem here.”

The wolf-dogs were taken to a specialized sanctuary meant for these types of canines, but the location of their new home is kept private for their safety.

“She had threatened that if anyone was coming for her animals, she would kill them,” Wynn said.