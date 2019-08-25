Four Kansas fish hatcheries prepare to stock the lakes

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNW) – There are four fish hatcheries across Kansas trying to make sure lakes are fully stocked.

They grow all types of fish, from catfish, to walleye to bass. In the upcoming weeks, three hundred thousand catfish will to be released throughout the state. Half of those will come from the Milford Fish Hatchery near Junction City.

“We’re going to make a lot of fish runs, stop at a lot of places, drop off a lot of fish, make a lot of people happy in the process,” said Daric Schneidewind, Milford Fish Hatchery Manager.

“We’ve got to bolster that population above what natural reproduction does, and so that like the channel catfish behind me, that’s what we’re doing, the hatchery raises up channel catfish to a larger fish that we can stock up that’s close to where anglers can harvest them and catch them.” Ely Sprenkle, Manhattan District Fisheries Biologist, KDWPT.

Catfish being released grow at the hatchery for nearly two years before getting a new home.