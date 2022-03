TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Truckers for Freedom Convoy passed through Topeka on Thursday on their way to Washington D.C.

The convoy was organized to protest vaccine mandates and to show support for re-opening the country by “lifting all mandates and ending the state of emergency” related to the COVID-19 pandemic, and to protest government overreach in Washington D.C. This convoy is similar to the convoy in Canada.

View a gallery of photos from the convoy’s passage through Topeka below: