Frito Lay union workers on strike, picketing outside plant in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Hundreds of Frito Lay union workers are on strike, with a large group picketing outside the plant Monday morning. More than 500 union workers are expected to take part in the strike.

Chief Union Steward Dan Negrete told KSNT News the strike represents uncharted territory for Topeka.

“Frito Lay has never seen a strike. From my understanding, the whole time Frito Lay has been in Topeka, there’s never been a strike here,” Negrete said. “The membership, the body at the plant, the environment at the plant has never been this toxic.”

The strike comes after members of the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers, and Grain Millers (BCTGM) Local 218 voted down a tentative agreement with Frito Lay on Friday and Saturday.

Negrete said they have a picket schedule planned out for the next two weeks. It is not clear how long the strike will last.