Fuel spill sends hazmat team to Topeka Mars Factory

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Tuesday night fuel spill at a Topeka chocolate factory had firefighters and a hazmat team move in to get it under control.

(KSNT Photo/Matthew Johnstone)

The Mars Factory at 100 SW Mars Blvd. saw 80 gallons of diesel spill from a crushed fuel tank on a refrigerator trailer. When the Topeka Fire Department’s hazmat team and three fire engines arrived, Mars staff had already contained the spill. The department’s crew helped Mars staff control and monitor the spill while a tow truck moved the refrigerator trailer to stop more fuel from spilling.

Fire investigators determined the cause of the spill came from the refrigerator trailer unhooking from a moving vehicle, which resulted in the landing gear collapsing and crushing the fuel tank. The Topeka Fire Department said fuel only spilled on paved surfaces, so it didn’t enter any drains or contaminate the environment.

The Topeka Mars Factory makes soft-centered and peanut M&Ms, as well as smaller-sized Snickers bars.