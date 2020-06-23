Fundraising begins for funeral services after deadly crash in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – Community members are working on plans to raise money for funeral services for six people killed in a crash in Douglas County Thursday, June 18.

Family members said Anico Kirk, 29, was driving from Florida with her brother Maurice Ross, 27, along with her daughters Yamel Kirk, 11, Umariel Lee, 9, and Nah’liyah Cay, 4, and their family friend Felecia Harvey, 49.

They were headed to Topeka and were only about 30 minutes away on K-10 in Lawrence when they crashed head-on with another car, killing all six of them.

Anico and Maurice’s uncle, Tony Kirk, found out about the deadly accident over the phone.

“I got a phone call from my mother and she was clearly hysterical and distraught and said that they had been involved in a horrific accident and they were all gone,” Kirk said.

He and the rest of the family are devastated by the loss.

“I’m just going to miss them,” Kirk said. “Miss their smiles, miss their laughs, miss them poking at uncle Tony.”

Now friends of the family who own Topeka’s Worldwide Auto Plaza at 2074 S. Topeka Blvd. are putting together a car wash and dinner fundraiser from 1-5 p.m. on Tuesday, June 23, to help pay for the funeral services.

Jasmine Tolbert, who works there, encourages everyone to come give their support.

“You know you would want somebody to be there for you. That’s what we’re trying to do, just give support and love in the time of need,” Tolbert said.

While the family is heartbroken, they’re also grateful for the community support and for the time they did get to spend with those they lost.

“That’s kind of how Topeka is. They rally around. They know how to wrap their arms around family,” Kirk said.

If you would like to help the family with expenses, there is also a GoFundMe set up.

