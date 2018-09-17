Funeral services set for Sedgwick County Sheriff Deputy Robert Kunze III

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - The Sedgwick County Sheriff's Department said the funeral services for Deputy Robert Kunze, III will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, September 21 at Central Community Church, 6100 W. Maple. Following the service, a procession will make its way to Resthaven Gardens of Memory, 11800 W. Hwy 54.

Deputy Kunze was killed in the line of duty Sunday afternoon, September 16. The 12-year veteran of the Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office was responding to a suspicious character call when a struggle ensued while he was attempting to arrest the suspect. Deputy Kunze is survived by his wife and child.

A public vigil will be held tomorrow evening at 7 p.m. at the Law Enforcement Memorial next to City Hall at Central and Main St. in Wichita.

Viewing will be this Wednesday and Thursday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Resthaven Mortuary.

Donations may be made to the family through The Honore Adversis Foundation. Use the special instructions to indicate it is for the Kunze family. Cards and gifts for the family may be sent to the Sheriff's Office care of Sheriff Easter at 141 W. Elm in Wichita, Kansas 67203.