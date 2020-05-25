GALLERY: KSN viewer weather photos

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – We receive a lot of great pictures from our KSN viewers on Sunday. Meteorologist T. J. Springer says a cold front is moving its way across Kansas and it will bring the chance of severe storms. The National Weather Service Wichita reporting storms southeast of Russell and southwest of Bunker Hill. The NWS Wichita says the storms can bring half-dollar size hail and close to 60 mph winds.

7:20pm…Storm southeast of Russell and southwest of Bunker Hill capable of half-dollar size hail and 60 mph winds…moving north. #kswx pic.twitter.com/6EcTcR07Dq — NWS Wichita (@NWSWichita) May 25, 2020

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Bucklin KS, Minneola KS, Mullinville KS until 8:30 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/QNnrsOu0Zx — NWS Dodge City (@NWSDodgeCity) May 25, 2020

A SEVERE T-STORM WATCH is in effect until midnight. Large hail and damaging winds are possible. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. Heavy rain is also likely. Stay with @KSNNews @KSNStormTrack3 for updates. #kswx https://t.co/gch97nteSi pic.twitter.com/CxBywLRFsE — Lisa Teachman (@LisaTeachman) May 24, 2020

