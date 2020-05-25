GALLERY: KSN viewer weather photos

Kansas

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – We receive a lot of great pictures from our KSN viewers on Sunday. Meteorologist T. J. Springer says a cold front is moving its way across Kansas and it will bring the chance of severe storms. The National Weather Service Wichita reporting storms southeast of Russell and southwest of Bunker Hill. The NWS Wichita says the storms can bring half-dollar size hail and close to 60 mph winds.

