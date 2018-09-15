Garden City man killed in Pawnee County rollover crash
PAWNEE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) - A Garden City man has died after a rollover crash in Pawnee County Friday night.
The crash happened around 5:30 p.m.
The Kansas Highway Patrol said a Jeep Wrangler was traveling eastbound on K-156 about a mile east of Rozel when for an unknown reason the vehicle went left of the center lineand entered a north ditch.
Authorities say the vehicle went eastbound in the ditch and hit a field entrance where it rolled end over end. The Jeep came to rest on the driver's side facing northwest.
A 53-year-old Garden City died from injuries sustained in the crash. He has been identified as Todd Hopkins.
The driver of the vehicle, a 16-year-old male was also injured in the crash. He was taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation.
