GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – Charges could be coming against a Garden City middle school student accused of making a threat.

The police department says staff at Charles Stones Intermediate Center asked them to investigate the report of a student bringing a knife to school.

Police say two students got into a fight on Tuesday,one of them threatened the other via social media.

The police department is asking the county attorney to file criminal threat charges against the child.