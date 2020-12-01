Garden City Police asking for public’s help on possible arson case

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – Garden City Police announced Monday that around 2:45 p.m. on Friday, November 27, officers with the Garden City Police Department and the Garden City Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 600 N 8th Street.

Upon arrival, officers saw the front of the property fully engulfed in flames. Occupants of the property were evacuated, and the Garden City Fire Department was able to extinguish the fire. No injuries were reported.

Garden City police said foul play is suspected, and that the case is still an active and on-going investigation.

The Garden City Police Department is now asking for assistance from the community. Anyone who witnessed this incident or has information related to this incident is asked to call the Garden City Police Department at (620) 276-1300. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at (620) 275-7807, or text their tip to Garden City PD, text GCTIP, and tip to Tip411 (847411).

