Garden City Police asking for public’s help to locate murder suspect

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Garden City Police Department is asking for the public’s help Thursday to locate a 40-year-old male suspect who is wanted for murder in the first degree.

According to Garden City police, 40-year-old Moses Joel Guerrero is 5’9″ tall, weighs 220 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes. He has scars on the back of his head, center of chest, left arm, right arm, and the center of his forehead.

Guerrero’s last known address is 1811 W. Mary St. in Garden City. Police warned that he is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on Guerrero or his whereabouts is asked to call the Garden City Police Department at (620) 276-1300, or leave an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers at (620) 275-7807, or text GCTIP to 847411.